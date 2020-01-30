Press Release: Let’s Talk About Mass Incarceration

Full press release:

Humboldt State University’s ​Formerly Incarcerated Student’s Club​ and ​Student Legal Lounge​ in conjunction with Clubs and Activities, Black Liberation Month and Associated Students will host a week long event titled ​Reentry Forum: Let’s Talk About Mass Incarceration​. The event will be from ​Feb. 3-7​ at ​Humboldt State University​ with nearly two events a day. Our goal is to provide support for students and community members who have been impacted by the criminal justice system. This event will provide education around transforming the system, inform our university and community on the pervasiveness of the criminal punishment system in our everyday lives, and build support in reversing the school to prison pipeline. Attendees will receive resources pertaining to record expungement, child custody, licensing, and other tools that help folks with the re-entry process.

Schedule: Feb.3-7

Day 1: February 3, 2020 [Monday]

❏ Nube Brown​, Liberate the Caged Voices; 12-2 p.m. ​@Goodwin Forum (NHE 102) ❏ Judge Abby Abinanti​, Chief Justice of the Yurok Tribe; 5-7 p.m. ​@KBR

Day 2: February 4, 2020 [Tuesday]

❏ Root and Rebound​ (Training/Clinic); 11-1 a.m./p.m., 2-4 p.m. ​@KBR

Day 3: February 5, 2020 [Wednesday]

❏ Tory Eagles​, Pelican Bay Scholars Program Director/ ​William Feather​, Ukiah Inmate

Scholars Program Director talk about scholars programs in locked facilities; 12-2 p.m.

@​Goodwin Forum (NHE 102)

❏ Jimmy Santiago Baca​, Chicano-American Poet & Writer from New Mexico; 5-7 p.m.

@KBR

Day 4: February 6, 2020 [Thursday]

PANEL DISCUSSION: ​@Green and Gold Room (FH 166)

❏ Andrew Winn ​(Project Rebound Sacramento), ​Joseph Osario​ (Anti-Recidivism Coalition), Mike Bishop (Children and Family Services Counselor), ​Mark Taylor (Anti-Recidivism Coalition), ​Jason Bell​ ( Project Rebound Director San Francisco), Mike Bishop (Children and Family Services Counselor) Working in Re-Entry Panel Discussion; 5-7 p.m.

❏ Joshua Meisel​, (Moderator) Working in Re-Entry Panel Discussion; 5-7 p.m.

Day 5: February 6, 2020 [Friday]

❏ Movie: 13th; 11 a.m. ​@ Siemens Hall 108

❏ Collaboration; AACAE Presents: ​Cornel West @ KBR

For more information or concerns contact fisc@humboldt.edu