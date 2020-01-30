Press Release: Let’s Talk About Mass Incarceration

A press release from the HSU Formerly Incarcerated Students Club
Full press release:
Humboldt State University’s Formerly Incarcerated Student’s Club and Student Legal Lounge in conjunction with Clubs and Activities, Black Liberation Month and Associated Students will host a week long event titled Reentry Forum: Let’s Talk About Mass Incarceration. The event will be from Feb. 3-7 at Humboldt State University with nearly two events a day. Our goal is to provide support for students and community members who have been impacted by the criminal justice system. This event will provide education around transforming the system, inform our university and community on the pervasiveness of the criminal punishment system in our everyday lives, and build support in reversing the school to prison pipeline. Attendees will receive resources pertaining to record expungement, child custody, licensing, and other tools that help folks with the re-entry process.
Schedule: Feb.3-7
Day 1: February 3, 2020 [Monday]
❏ Nube Brown, Liberate the Caged Voices; 12-2 p.m. @Goodwin Forum (NHE 102) ❏ Judge Abby Abinanti, Chief Justice of the Yurok Tribe; 5-7 p.m. @KBR
Day 2: February 4, 2020 [Tuesday]
❏ Root and Rebound (Training/Clinic); 11-1 a.m./p.m., 2-4 p.m. @KBR
Day 3: February 5, 2020 [Wednesday]
❏ Tory Eagles, Pelican Bay Scholars Program Director/ William Feather, Ukiah Inmate
Scholars Program Director talk about scholars programs in locked facilities; 12-2 p.m.
@Goodwin Forum (NHE 102)
❏ Jimmy Santiago Baca, Chicano-American Poet & Writer from New Mexico; 5-7 p.m.
@KBR
Day 4: February 6, 2020 [Thursday]
PANEL DISCUSSION: @Green and Gold Room (FH 166)
❏ Andrew Winn (Project Rebound Sacramento), Joseph Osario (Anti-Recidivism Coalition), Mike Bishop (Children and Family Services Counselor), Mark Taylor (Anti-Recidivism Coalition), Jason Bell ( Project Rebound Director San Francisco), Mike Bishop (Children and Family Services Counselor) Working in Re-Entry Panel Discussion; 5-7 p.m.
❏ Joshua Meisel, (Moderator) Working in Re-Entry Panel Discussion; 5-7 p.m.
Day 5: February 6, 2020 [Friday]
❏ Movie: 13th; 11 a.m. @ Siemens Hall 108
❏ Collaboration; AACAE Presents: Cornel West @ KBR
For more information or concerns contact fisc@humboldt.edu
Be First to Comment