Crop of the Humboldt State University Black Liberation Month 2020 poster

Dr. Cornel West Headlines Black Liberation Month at HSU

By Grace Caswell on Thursday, January 30, 2020

Philosopher, activist and intellectual Dr. Cornel West visiting Humboldt State University

Dr. Cornel West will be at Humboldt State University Friday, Feb. 7 to celebrate Black Liberation Month as the keynote speaker of a series of events.

West advocates for race, gender and class equality. West’s social and political activism goes back to his days at John F. Kennedy high school where he marched for civil rights and protested against the lack of diversity and black studies classes offered at the school.

West went on to become class president of his high school before attending both Harvard and Princeton Universities. He is known for infusing the world with academic inference, intelligence and philosophical reflection.

The event is hosted by HSU’s African American Center for Academic Excellence and HSU Brothers United.

West’s lecture will focus on topics from his 1993 book, “Race Matters.” Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the lecture begins at 7:00 p.m. in the Kate Buchanan Room.

The first 100 students through the door with an ID will receive a free copy of “Race Matters.” Additional copies can be found at Northtown Books at 947 H St. in Arcata.

Tickets are free and available at the University Center Ticket Office at HSU, which can be reached at (707) 826-3928.

Grace Caswell

