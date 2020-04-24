HSU Concludes Faculty Misconduct Investigation

Humboldt State University has concluded an administrative investigation into anonymous allegations of faculty misconduct, in which a faculty member was accused of soliciting students for paid sex.

Upon discovery of the allegation, the University took immediate steps to protect students from harm, and the employee subject to the investigation is no longer employed at Humboldt State. Because this is a personnel matter, the University is not able to provide details of the investigation or the outcome. However, the University is confident that it responded strongly and appropriately, and that it reached a resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff.

The University Police Department has also been investigating the incident for any potential criminal violations and charges. Because no formal criminal complaints have been filed, University Police is not able to bring criminal charges at this time. However, the University Police Department’s investigation remains open.

The University encourages anyone who may have been harmed to seek assistance through the following campus support services.