Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Spotify
The Lumberjack student newspaper
Photo by Griffin Mancuso. A COVID-19 test in a vending machine.

Students struggle to navigate COVID-19 safety post-pandemic

Translate

by Zachary Mink and Griffin Mancuso

While COVID-19 regulations have become more lenient at Cal Poly Humboldt, many students are still contracting COVID-19 and are unsure of where to find resources.

EG.5 (Eris) is one of the newer variants of COVID-19 in the United States, known for being highly contagious. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that Eris made up about 24.5% of COVID cases in the U.S. over the last two weeks. The second most common variant, FL.1.5.1, made up about 13.7% of cases. 

Currently, the data on the number of student COVID-19 cases and which variant students are contracting most often is unavailable.

Dobby Morse, a graduate student in English who lives on campus, contracted COVID-19 in mid-August. They initially tested negative and assumed they weren’t contagious despite their symptoms.

“After like the third or fourth day, there was this burning lump in my throat and I couldn’t speak,” Morse said. “So, I went to the health center to try and get help and they tested me there. They said I had [COVID-19] and I had to go into lockdown.”

Because they were living with a roommate, Morse stayed in a quarantine room in the Cypress dorms for six days with one bedroom, a bathroom, and a mini kitchen with a broken stove. They tested again five days after their visit to the health center and had a positive result.

“I tried to extend my room for a couple more days, but the housing person said that I wouldn’t be contagious after 10 days,” Morse said. “But there’s internet health websites that say you can be contagious for up to 20 days.”

According to the CDC, those with moderate or severe COVID-19 should isolate for at least ten days, but those with a severe case of COVID-19 may still be contagious and need to isolate for up to 20 days.

Many students believe that precautions still need to be taken in regard to COVID-19.

“I don’t think people are as aware of it or as concerned about it as they should be,” Morse said. “Because I did have one person be like, ‘Oh, you have COVID[-19]? But I’m not scared of COVID[-19],’ and kind of got in my face.”

Emma Kral, a senior at Cal Poly Humboldt, contracted COVID-19 a week after moving into the dorms. COVID-19 left her unable to prepare for her classes, disrupting the beginning of her semester and leaving her feeling tired and unsettled. She was able to get a rapid COVID-19 test from one of the health vending machines on campus, and wants to see students and faculty taking more precautions.

“I think masking should be a lot more common on campus,” Kral said. They also thought more ventilation in classrooms would be helpful.

Many students aren’t aware of the vending machines on campus that carry COVID-19 rapid tests or the resources available in the Health Center. Some students said that they want to see more free masks available around campus. Most frequently, students requested that the school take an active role in addressing the rising number of COVID-19 cases among students and listen to student feedback.

Photo by Griffin Mancuso. The Student Health Center on campus.

According to the Cal Poly Humboldt website, students who are symptomatic can make an appointment at the Student Health Center to see a medical provider. If you are unable to get to the Student Health Center, 2-packs of rapid COVID-19 tests are available in health vending machines for $20 each.

Free 2-packs of rapid COVID-19 tests are currently available to all students at the Student Health Center, but students can only get one pack of tests at a time.

The Student Health Center currently does not provide COVID-19 boosters, but students can sign up for an appointment or find walk-in clinics near them on myturn.ca.gov. Locations in Arcata and Eureka that have the updated COVID-19 vaccine are Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and Rite Aid. Safeway locations currently have a limited supply of the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The Lumberjack reporters made multiple attempts to contact Jennifer Saford the Executive Director of Student Health & Wellbeing Services, Mira Friedman the Lead for Health Education and Medical Clinic Support Services, Aileen Yoo the Director of News & Information, and Grant Scott-Goforth the Communications Specialist, through email and in-person, but all were unwilling to provide a comment on COVID-19 tests and resources at this time.

Covid Vending Machine Locations:

Nelson Hall East (across from Goodwin form)

Gutswurrak Student Activities Center (1st floor by the Depot)

Jolly Giant Commons (3rd floor next to housing cashier)

College Creek Mail Room Lobby

Creekview Dorm Lounge (must be a Creekview resident to access)

Share This Post

More Stories

Nina G uses comedy to start conversations

During the virtual comedy event held by the SDRC, Nina Ghiselli tells her story and emphasizes the importance of student disability resources within schools.

Poppy Cartledge Thursday, February 4, 2021

It’s not just the Capitol Police

As the world watched from their televisions on January 6, we witnessed scenes unfold before our eyes that were, to many, unimaginable: supporters of President Trump swarmed the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building, then proceeded to break in and

Web Editor Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The San Jose State University Football Team Comes to Humboldt

On a day’s notice from administration, the SJSU football team spends a week and a half in Humboldt practicing because their county did not allow it. Students react to their presence on campus in the midst of a pandemic. Directed

Dakota Cox Monday, December 7, 2020

Homelessness in Humboldt, CA

This is the first trailer of a homeless documentary created by HSU students. We have spent months filming and will continue to film throughout the next year. Follow the heartbreaking stories of the homeless community around Humboldt county and the

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

Thrifty Arcata

Taking a tour of the local thrift shops in Arcata during the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed and produced by Skylar Gaven.

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

House Plants Generate Peace and Meaning During the Pandemic

Three different people with the same love for plants! House plants have become quite popular these days especially since we’re all basically stuck inside during the pandemic. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but these beautiful green oxygen-makers provide more

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

Prop 22 represents political favoritism of money over workers’ rights

California’s passing of proposition 22 on Nov. 5 represents a frustrating history of workers’ rights being trampled by the overwhelming influence of greed in politics.  This proposition forces app-based workers to be classified as independent contractors, rather than employees. This

the Editorial Board Thursday, November 19, 2020

Remembering Evelyn Andrews 10 months after her passing

By Katelyn Dendas It has been 10 months since my friend, teammate and freshman year dorm mate, Evelyn Andrews, passed away. I don’t remember what the grief counselor said or what transpired after that Monday, but I do remember arriving

Guest Contributor Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Protestors seek to defund HSUPD

Two local, activist organizations work together to stage a sit-in against Humboldt State’s police department.

Carlos Holguin Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Getting stuck on the Trump train

Writer Anthony Aragon details his experience of accidentally joining a pro-Trump car rally.

Anthony Aragon Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Justin Turner exposes the World Series to COVID-19

Justin Turner didn’t need to be the story in the wake of the Dodgers’ first World Series victory in 32 years. Instead here we are, wondering what sort of, if any, punishment Major League Baseball will decide to hand down

Thomas Lal Friday, November 6, 2020

Four more years of fear

News Editor Carlos Holguin explains why he is worried about the next four years.

Carlos Holguin Thursday, November 5, 2020

Dismal democracy

The Lumberjack editorial staff comments on America’s flawed electoral system As the world watches the United States 2020 election results, waiting for our pseudodemocratic process to churn out a new president, historically unprecedented voting methods misrepresents the reported Election Day

Lumberjack Staff Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The Mario triple pack invokes a nostalgia attack

When I was a child, the first video game system I owned was a Nintendo 64. Among the games I played was Super Mario 64. I played it all the time and when I wasn’t playing it, I was lying

Seth Finnegan Saturday, October 31, 2020

Women’s lacrosse drops their competitive season

Greta Roberts, president and player of Humboldt State University’s women’s lacrosse team, made the decision with her coach and teammates to cancel the upcoming spring season. The team decided that not being able to recruit in the fall would be

Justin Celotto Saturday, October 31, 2020

Dobby’s proposition opinions

Haven’t voted yet? Well, you’re running out of time. Here’s a quick rundown of California’s propositions on the ballot this year

Dobby Morse Friday, October 30, 2020

Corporations buy out propositions

In a series of general and misleading advertisements, corporate backers of Propositions 22 and 23 show their grubby hands

Walker B. True Friday, October 30, 2020

CDOR continues virtually

The Campus and Community Dialogue On Race returns covering global justice for Black Lives.

Mikayla Moore-Bastide Thursday, October 22, 2020

Indigenous Food Sovereignty

Local food management practices of the Tolowa Dee-ni, Yurok and other indigenous peoples.

Walker B. True Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Humboldt State Admin attempts to discredit the Lumberjack

***A Lumberjack editorial represents both the majority opinion of the student newspaper’s editorial board, nine editors, as well as the overwhelming majority of Humboldt State University’s student body. Collectively, an editorial echos, embodies and advocates for community beliefs.*** Insensitive communications

Lumberjack Staff Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Music of the Moment 6

21 Savage and Metro Boomin drop a classic with “Savage Mode II”

Dakota Cox Saturday, October 10, 2020

Spartans arrive at HSU despite campus concerns

***Editor’s note: SJSU football program was tested in congruence with Mountain West conference guidelines*** The Spartans have arrived and this time they’re not carrying spears or shields. Instead the San Jose State football team stepped onto the Humboldt State campus

Thomas Lal Thursday, October 8, 2020

Music of the Moment 5

After shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez cancels himself

Dakota Cox Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Welcome to the Twilight Zone

Comparisons between episodes of the classic TV show The Twilight Zone and our own dismal reality

Sophia Escudero Friday, September 25, 2020

Music of the Moment 4

YoungBoy Never Broke Again dodges the sophomore slump with his new album “Top.”

Dakota Cox Friday, September 25, 2020

Self-Care Cuts

Changing your hair to change your life

Dakota Cox Thursday, September 17, 2020

HSU Seaweed Farm sets sail

The first commercially-approved seaweed farm in California will be on the map.

Gabe Kim Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Music of the Moment 3

For better or worse, Big Sean is likely gone for good.

Dakota Cox Wednesday, September 16, 2020

More Layers, More Protection?

Humboldt State demands double masking on campus, does more layers equal more protection?

Brianne Beronilla Saturday, September 12, 2020

The Ethnic Studies Bill is a Blessing

Ethnic Studies will thankfully become mandatory for all California State University students – as it should be.

Mikayla Moore-Bastide Saturday, September 12, 2020

The Complex Interface of Humans and Wildfires

How fire suppression is a mixed bag in Humboldt County Every fire season, blankets of smoke roll over Humboldt County. Here on the coast, that’s as close to wildfires as some of us get. But our practice of fire suppression

Jen Kelly Friday, September 11, 2020

Defund HSU’s Police Department

Incidents of racism from the former UPD Chief, past examples of excessive force from current officers and a shrinking university budget.

Walker B. True Friday, September 11, 2020

How Not To Be Bitten By A Kitten

Please prepare to be prey Congratulations, a baby feline has recently come into your life. If they’re anywhere from 2-18 months, they bite. They see you as prey. Because you are prey. You always have been. You always will be.

Dobby Morse Thursday, September 10, 2020

Graduating Into Uncharted Waters

HSU graduates attempt to navigate a world turned upside-down by COVID-19 In May, Humboldt State University graduated hundreds of students, as it does every year. Unlike past years, graduates didn’t get to shake hands with their respective dean and receive

Gabe Kim Thursday, September 10, 2020

HSU Cultural Center Budget Slashed

Associated Students leaves student body devastated after significant reductions in cultural center’s budget.

Gabe Kim Friday, August 28, 2020

All aboard the plague ship

Unprecedented times are met with normalized behavior, HSU puts students and community members at higher risk after reopening campus and student housing.

Lumberjack Staff Thursday, August 27, 2020

Music of the Moment

The hip-hop community rallies behind the Black Lives Matter Movement

Dakota Cox Thursday, August 27, 2020

Inside the Immune System

How the body uses multiple levels of defense against foreign intruders

Collin Slavey Saturday, April 25, 2020

Catcalling Can’t Continue

Verbal harassment toward women is about control and the assertion of gender discrimination

Benjamin Zawilski Friday, March 13, 2020