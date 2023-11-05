Spooky masterpieces come to life in hauntingly creative ceramics department block party

by Christina Mehr

The Cal Poly Humboldt ceramics department put on their 2nd annual spooky block party at the ceramics lab on the day of Halloween. The festivities were held in The Laundry from 4p.m – 7p.m.

It was open to all Humboldt students and their friends and family too. Hosted not only by the jewelry and small metals club as well as ceramics, but with the help of the art education department as well.

Photos by Christina Mehr. Students walk around and observe artwork in the ceramics building.

There were free hotdogs and snacks provided for attendees, pumpkin carving, button making, the art show, raffle prizes, costume prizes and all sorts of spooky good times. Oh, and smoke machines!!!

The event offered a chance for art students to showcase their work this semester so far. Students were able to submit their work to be shown at the event. They accepted all art mediums in this show and the ceramic masterpieces were spooktacular.

“We’ve been working together to try and create a fun little art show and sale to support the art department. We divided ourselves into committees like decorating, food, art and we all just worked together to make this happen,” said Jade Hisamoto.

The ceramic spooky block party was a hauntingly good time for everyone who dared to attend. Ghostly creations and eerie vibes filled the air of the studio as attendees unleashed their creativity alongside the art community.

Bachelor of fine arts (BFA) student Max Parrish helped run the clay club sale table.

“I am one of the treasures for the clay club and we’re just trying to host a fun event. We did this last year as well as this year. We want to make it an annual event where we can have a little block party and do cute Halloween stuff and bring more and more clubs in,” said Parrish.

“It’s also a great opportunity for students to showcase their work and put things in their resume or for grad school.”

You can follow along on the Clay Club’s instagram for updates @HumboldtClayClub if you want to join the Clay Club and get involved in their future events.