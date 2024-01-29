Hitting people ethically; the Cal Poly Humboldt women’s rugby team

by Savana Robinson

It was the first minute of the rugby match between Cal Poly Humboldt and University of San Francisco (USF). USF kicked the ball, Humboldt made a play, forwards crashed and Courtney Campuzano got a breakaway. After she broke through the defense, she took off towards the try line. A player pulled her back by her shorts. As she leaned down to touch the ball down to score, another player fully tackled her on the back of her leg. There was a crack, and she tore her ACL. Campuzano made the point, but her season was lost.

A senior studying social work at Cal Poly Humboldt, Courtney Campuzano is the president and co-captain of HP Rugby.

Identifying as a lesbian, Campuzano said that rugby is a safe space for queer folks.

“I love how many queer people are in the sport,” Campuzano said. “It makes me feel so comfortable and safe.”

Campuzano said that even though it’s a women’s team, there are non-binary people, too.

“We’ve had questions about that with the team, naming it women’s rugby and just saying Cal Poly Humboldt Rugby, HP Rugby,” Campuzano said.

HP Rugby is the club’s moniker, but what HP stands for is a well-kept team secret.

“I’m not at liberty to say,” Campuzano said. “The teammates know.”

Campuzano also said that rugby is a size-inclusive sport.

“Rugby is a sport for everybody,” Campuzano said. “There’s people of all sizes playing. That’s one of my favorite things about it.”

Her recent knee injury has robbed her of the rest of her season, but she continues to help the team. Campuzano described the moment her ACL tore as feeling like she had just been called into the principal’s office.

“Your heart drops to your ass,” Campuzano said.

Before her injury, Campuzano played the position of 10, or fly-half, this season, but said she’s happiest playing center. The fly-half is usually the first player to get the ball from the forwards after the scrum, which is what restarts play. Campuzano has been playing rugby for six years and started on a whim.

“My roommate’s partner at the time came into the dorm one day and was like, ‘Can you come to practice with me? I don’t want to go by myself,’” Campuzano said. “I loved it.”

Campuzano said that rugby has taught her how to better deal with issues in her everyday life.

“[Rugby] taught me to go into things head-on,” Campuzano said. “Even things that aren’t physical.”

Campuzano said that rugby attracts a certain type of person.

“People who want to blow off steam and are comfortable hitting people ethically,” Campuzano said.

There are a plethora of rugby terms, but Campuzano said their favorite is “hooker.” This term is a position where the player tries to hook the ball with their foot during the scrum.

“People love that on shirts,” Campuzano said. “Like, ‘I can say I’m a hooker and my mom’s proud.’”