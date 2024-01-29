Sipping superb cider at The Local Cider Bar; review

by Christina Mehr and Andres Felix Romero

Overall vibes

The Local Cider Bar is a chill sit-down spot that would be perfect for a mellow first date vibe or an end to a great date. Imagine having a piece of pie and a cider to bond over, or end your night.

However, our only drawback is that food does close at 8 p.m.

The music was okay, more on the chill indie side.

They do offer free water which is a bonus.

The Cider Bar did have clean selfie-worthy bathrooms.

The Cider Bar was well-lit and had a relaxing atmosphere with soft indie music playing over the speakers. The environment there felt safe.

Seating Options and Decor

The large windows, giving patrons a view of the patio and street, gave the somewhat smaller interior a more spacious atmosphere. If you are someone who loves nautical themes, the big barrels used for seating and tables are a huge plus. The Cider Bar itself has a large wooden bar for patrons to sit alongside a host of tables. The interior design, with its mix of wood and industrial vibe, would allow the Cider Bar to fit into cities like Berkeley.

The outdoor seating is also a great option for those who want some fresh air, rain or shine. Canopies with space heaters and strung-up light bulbs give your senses a warm and dry feel to the outdoor area of the Cider Bar. However, no smoking is allowed.

Alcohol

Flights for $15.

Swipe right – was sweet and fruity with a hint of cherry .

Black current – good, but a deeper wine flavor.

Chile Guava – not spicy enough and a dry cider.

Dragon Fruit – had a sweet aftertaste, like an adult Capri Sun.

Blurberry – stronger aftertaste, dark, strong, packaged as wine and wasn’t cidery enough.

Strawberry – sweet, juicy, good solid cider. Can’t go wrong with strawberries.

Mango daydream – not enough flavor, Le Croix lookalike. A hint of piss if you’re into golden showers.

Gingergrass – very ginger acidic. If you’re a ginger lover then its right up your alley

Food Review

Had a wide selection of pies with vegetarian options included.

Sweet pies:

Apple Crumble with Ice Cream – This was my favorite pie. The warm pie with the cold ice cream was an enjoyable temperature contrast.

Black Bottom Coconut Pie – It was rich and thick, with chocolate mousse and whipped cream.

Savory pies:

Veggie Pie – Made my soul feel warmed, which was great considering the cold weather outside.

Chicken Pot Pie – Crust was flaky, and the pie overall was moist and gooey in a delicious way. There was a very nice hint of sage present with the taste. The pie was warm, homey, yummy and definitely made with love.

Overall Rating = 4.5/5 STARS

4.5/5 apple pies.