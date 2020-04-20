How and when to watch HSU administrators make big decisions

University Senate Meetings:

Meetings are available online via Zoom from 3-5 p.m. Email senate@humboldt.edu to receive a Zoom link.

Senate meetings will be held Tuesdays on April 21, May 5 and May 19 (if needed—undecided at the moment).

University Senate Meetings are open to the public. If members of the campus wish to speak during the senate’s open forum period from 3:15-3:30 p.m., sign-ups are available on their website.

University Senate Executive Committee Meetings:

Meetings are available online via Zoom from 3-5 p.m. Email senate@humboldt.edu to receive a Zoom link.

Executive Committee meetings will be held on alternate Tuesdays from regular University Senate meetings on April 28 and May 12 (if needed—undecided at the moment).

Associated Students Board of Finance Meetings:

Meetings are available online via Zoom from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Zoom link (unless changed).

Thursdays on April 23, April 30 and May 7.

Weekly schedule of administrative meetings: