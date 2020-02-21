 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Before You Forage: Sea Lettuce

By Chelsea Wood on Friday, February 21, 2020

Everything you ever wondered about sea lettuce

Sea lettuce is a type of edible green algae which is found along coastlines worldwide. It’s high in magnesium and helps sustains many different sea creatures. Sea lettuce grows in areas with high levels of nutrients or pollutants, which makes harvesting it for consumption dependent on water quality. As sea lettuce decomposes it releases hydrogen sulfide. This toxic gas can be harmful or even kill animals and humans. However, foraging for sea lettuce can help reduce the amount of decomposition and subsequent toxic contamination.

Published in Videos

Chelsea Wood

Chelsea Wood is the managing editor for The Lumberjack and is in her senior year at Humboldt State University. She enjoys creating student-on-the-street videos, writing opinion articles and managing the spring 2020 Lumberjack staff. She hopes to become a video journalist who documents people, the environment and culture. In her free time she likes making art, cooking and writing.

More from VideosMore posts in Videos »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: