Before You Forage: Sea Lettuce

Everything you ever wondered about sea lettuce

Sea lettuce is a type of edible green algae which is found along coastlines worldwide. It’s high in magnesium and helps sustains many different sea creatures. Sea lettuce grows in areas with high levels of nutrients or pollutants, which makes harvesting it for consumption dependent on water quality. As sea lettuce decomposes it releases hydrogen sulfide. This toxic gas can be harmful or even kill animals and humans. However, foraging for sea lettuce can help reduce the amount of decomposition and subsequent toxic contamination.