Some unedited recommendations and brief reviews from some of our staff

Life and Arts Editor Grace Caswell



What I’m watching:



Just finished “Tiger King.” It’s the most ridiculous and unbelievable show I’ve seen yet with a surprising amount of depth.



What I’m reading:

“Noam Chomsky” by John Lyons.



What I’m playing:

None :/



What I’m listening to:

Lots of new music is being released but right now Toro y Moi and Jhene Aiko.



What else I’m doing:

Yoga and meditation has been a go to as well as cooking healthy foods. Anything to keep my mind at ease and health immunity high.

Managing Editor Chelsea Wood

What I’m watching:



I’ve been watching the final season of “Schitt’s Creek” which has been a bittersweet reflection of the last five seasons.



What I’m reading:

I’ve been reading more of a book I started last summer. It’s called “The Spaceship Next Door” and it about a teenager who grew up in a small town where a spacecraft crashed years ago but never left.



What I’m playing:

Minecraft. I trash talked this game as a teen, but it’s amazing and I love creating things on it. It’s extremely entertaining and relaxing.



What I’m listening to:

I’m listening to lots of downbeat songs—music that soothes the soul with catchy beats. Just stuff to satisfy this melancholy phase I’m swimming through.



What else I’m doing:

I picked up an old hobby, basket weaving. It’s a relaxing and simple task that yields a useful item. And no that’s not a BS excuse, basket weaving is the shit.

Editor-in-Chief James Wilde

What I’m watching:



I just finished season three of “Ozark.” It’s a crime drama with superb characters and writing that had an unexpected depiction of mental illness that probably hit a little too close to home and (full disclosure) made me tear up.



What I’m reading:

I just finished “Why Time Flies,” by Alan Burdick, a fun little foray into the way we think about time. Next up: “The Glass Hotel,” by Emily St. John Mandel.

What I’m playing:

Call of Duty: Warzone with my brother and some friends. I hate the premise of Call of Duty and, you know, shooting people, but as long as I ignore that it’s lots of fun.

What I’m listening to:

Kind of all over the place, which isn’t out of the ordinary. Indie stuff to hip hop to alt rock to electronic stuff to jazz to whatever else. Oh, and random Tiny Desk Concerts.



What else I’m doing:

Walking or going on runs to get out of the house. Drowning in schoolwork. Lying on the floor.

Opinion Editor Alexis Parra

What I’m watching:



“Gentrified”- A show that hits home for people of color. “Tiger King”- A cult war in the world of big cats.



What I’m reading:

“Z: The Beginning of Everything”- the untold story of Zelda Fitzgerald and beautifying her life.



What I’m playing:

None.



What I’m listening to:

My playlist on LJ- All of my favorites songs and energy that I carry into one playlist. “La Platica”- A bilingual podcast where the host is funny and talks about dumb shit and real shit.

What else I’m doing:

Painting. Make-up. Face masks. Talking to my family. Getting creative while also taking care of my skin and keeping in touch with my loved ones.

Sports Editor Thomas Lal

What I’m watching:



“Drive To Survive,” a super fun look into the 2019 F1 season with the dramatic thrills and spills to match!



What I’m reading:

“Permanent Record” by Edward Snowden. An intriguing and somewhat terrifying read.



What I’m playing:

The Witcher 3. This game has consumed my life. Loving the story and exploring the world.



What I’m listening to:

So much music, mostly ska, punk and jazz along with the “Every Little Thing” podcast.



What else I’m doing:

Being sad without any sports to watch.

Web Editor Seth Finnegan

What I’m watching:

“Community.” The always funny comedy about students at a community college.



What I’m reading:

None.



What I’m playing:

Dead Rising and MLB The Show 19. Filling the sports void with hitting baseballs and zombies with baseball bats.



What I’m listening to:

The “Adventure Zone” podcast. Three brothers and their dad play D&D together.



What else I’m doing:

Learning to play darts. It’s very frustrating but very fun!

Video Editor Benjamin Zawilski



What I’m watching:

The filmography of David Fincher and Hayao Miyazaki, and “The Good Place” on Netflix.



What I’m reading:

Rereading “Peter and the Starcatchers” by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, which was one of my favorite book series as a child



What I’m playing:

Overhearing my sister play Animal Crossing.



What I’m listening to:

The film scores of Mark Mancina, Alexandre Desplat, and James Newton Howard.



What else I’m doing:

Hiking at least five miles a day, sometimes up to seven, and have done a considerable amount of housecleaning.

Reporter Deion Alston



What I’m watching:

“Coffee & Kareem.” Cop dates kid’s mother and him and kid (Kareem) uncover a conspiracy of dirty cops.



What I’m reading:

Haven’t been reading books tbh, but a lot of news article pertinent to sports, COVID-19, crimes etc.



What I’m playing:

Fortnite and NBA 2K 20. Fortnite is a shooting game and 2K is professional basketball at your finger tips.



What I’m listening to:

For podcasts, I listen to “Up in Smoke” hosted by two former NBA players, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. It’s very interesting—great interviews and guests as well. For music I’m listening to a lot of Lil Uzi, G Herbo, Tory Lanez. So basically rap, hip-hop and R&B.



What else I’m doing:

I’m cooking a lot more—takes time up in the day. Do my 250 push-ups everyday and step-ups for some cardio. And occasionally throw the football in the drive way.

Reporter Dakota Cox

What I’m watching:

“Seinfeld” & “Empire.” “Seinfeld” is a wonderful waste of time. “Empire” is a must-binge, cutthroat musical.



What I’m reading:

“Hurricanes” by Rick Ross is a fairly generic success story in terms of rapper autobiographies. “The Alchemist” is an extraordinary journey of the body, mind and soul.



What I’m playing:

Animal Crossing; don’t ask questions, go pick up the game!



What I’m listening to:

Going back and forth between oldies and hip-hop, gotta keep the serotonin up. Michael Jackson, Bob Marley and The Beatles are timeless, go listen! Gambino got the best album of 2020, @ me!



What else I’m doing:

Slipping out of sanity; would not recommend. Get a mask-on walk in when the sun shows it’s face; I like to play a little game called guess the gang members.

Reporter Sarah Blunt

What I’m watching:

I just finished “I am not okay with this.” It was a really good show with short episodes that have a lot going on in them. 10/10. I also just recently watched “Freedom Writers.” That one was really good and empowering, also took place in Long Beach (where I’m from) so that was relatable (kind of).



What I’m reading:

“Looking for Alaska.” I’ve already seen the show on Hulu but I realized I had the book. So far it’s really good and John Green (the author) writes really descriptively so I never feel bored when I’m reading it.



What I’m playing:

None.



What I’m listening to:

Tons of music. Nothing in particular just going through my music apps and looking for things I haven’t heard before, or even music from shows i’ve watched that I liked the soundtrack. That’s most of what I spend my free time doing.



What else I’m doing:

Lately I’ve been taking bike rides alone just to get fresh air and not be stuck in the same surroundings. I never ride bikes but lately it’s just been a really nice way to get out the house but also keep my social distance from others. 10/10

Reporter Ivan Ramirez

What I’m watching:



“Castlevania,” the show. “Mewtwo Strikes Back: EVOLUTION,” the movie.



What I’m reading:

Marcy Burstiner’s Investigative Reporting Book.



What I’m playing:

None.



What I’m listening to:

Psytrance, Electronic Dance Music, Drum & Bass, Electronic Rock.



What else I’m doing:

Meditating, talking to people on Discord, Instagram.

Reporter Alberto Muro

What I’m watching:



I have started watching the Amazon Prime series “The Boys.” It has an interesting take on superheroes proving that not all of them are super. It’s a world where super heroes exist, now imagine their lack of empathy for saving people.



What I’m reading:

Currently reading through my textbooks so that I don’t fall behind on homework.



What I’m playing:

I am currently playing the remake of Resident Evil 3 which has updated graphics and character development.



What I’m listening to:

I am listening to the “Tinfoil Hat” podcasts since conspiracies take my mind on a wild ride

What else I’m doing:

I have transitioned from a student using critical thinking to an essential asset during a global pandemic thus turning me into a critical drinker.