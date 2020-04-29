 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Screenshot of the OhSNAP! food pantry at the bottom floor of the Humboldt State Jolly Giant Commons. | James Wilde

Students Rely on OhSNAP! in Pandemic1 minute read

By James Wilde on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

On-campus food pantry provides for students in need

With the J dining hall closed and grocery stores inducing anxiety, some students are relying on Humboldt State’s OhSNAP! pantry for food.

OhSNAP! will remain open for the rest of the semester, serving students Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. on the bottom floor of the Jolly Giant Commons. OhSNAP! can also deliver food directly to you if you can’t make it to campus (email mira@humboldt.edu for more information).

James Wilde

James Wilde is the spring 2020 editor-in-chief of The Lumberjack. A Southern Humboldt local, he is in his senior year at Humboldt State University. He enjoys collaborating with The Lumberjack staff to create the miracle that is a weekly paper. While he has mainly written news stories in the past, he hopes to work as a magazine writer or video journalist covering the environment, technology, people and food. In his free time you can find him catching up on his reading list, playing obscure board games, playing video games or going for strolls by the beach and in the forest.

