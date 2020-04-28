Pasta, the go-to, easy-to-do meal, but with avocado

Pasta is the go-to meal when nothing else sounds good. I’m sure many of you have eaten pasta during quarantine—it’s just so convenient. However, it’s nice to finally switch it up a bit after having the same ol’ spaghetti for days on end. A sauce I discovered a while back is an avocado-based sauce. At first I was a bit skeptical, but then I thought “I love avocados and I love pasta, it shouldn’t be that bad.” After looking through and trying out a few recipes online, I got the hang of it and decided to just do it on my own. With a few modifications, I have a great recipe for you to try. It’s simple, fast and delicious.

Awesome Avocado Pasta recipe:

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados

1 whole yellow onion

3 cloves garlic

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/2 a box of penne rigate or regular spaghetti (more or less depending on how hungry you are)

Seasonings:

Salt

Pepper

Oregano

Basil leaves

Cayenne pepper (for a little spice)

Directions:

1. Dice the onion along with three cloves of garlic.

2. Grab a medium sized pan, coat it with a tiny amount of olive oil and turn on the burner. Once the pan is hot, add in the diced onion and garlic. Cook until the onion is caramelized. Once caramelized, turn the heat off.

3. Grab a blender. Slice and open the 2 avocados. Scoop the avocados in the blender, then transfer the cooked onions and garlic from the pan to the blender. Add 1/4 cup of olive oil and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice and blend until the sauce looks smooth and creamy.

4. Once the sauce is ready, start the pasta. Grab a pot and bring the water to a boil. Add in your pasta and follow the directions on the box.

5. After the pasta is cooked to your liking, drain and put back in the pot. Take the avocado sauce from the blender and spoon in to the pot of pasta.

6. Add in spices to taste and stir (remember to taste as you go).

7. Once it’s seasoned to your liking, get a bowl and enjoy!