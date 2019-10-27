Next Outage Could Hit Humboldt As Early As Tuesday

Although areas of Humboldt County have the “all clear” for power restoration, another PSPS may be scheduled for Tuesday morning

Parts of Humboldt have been given the “all clear” to begin line inspections and restorations for the current Public Safety Power Shutoff.

“PG&E notified Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services (OES) that portions of Humboldt County have been given the “All clear” for the weather event and will begin the restoration process as soon as conditions allow,” the latest update from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services said.

However, PG&E has also notified the county that another PSPS event may affect Humboldt as early as Tuesday morning.

“PG&E also notified OES that another weather event is scheduled for Tuesday 10-29-19 at 6 a.m. which will also result in a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS),” the update said.

OES says it expects “a small window of time” between the two shutoffs, and urges residents to use the time to once again prepare to have no power.

“As always, this information from PG&E is subject to change,” the update said. “Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.”