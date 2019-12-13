Work Out for a Cause

Humboldt State students partner with Campaign One At A Time to raise money for a child’s dream

Lecsi Prince, Brittney Odion and Cameron Calder will be up and early Saturday morning breaking a sweat and hoping to see the community support their goal of raising funds for a child in need.

Humboldt State University students Prince, Odion and Calder are organizing a group workout called FUNd the Good that starts at 10 a.m. at HSU’s Student Recreation Center Field House on Dec. 14. The three students are fundraising for a national nonprofit called Campaign One At A Time.

“Their mission is to provide positive experiences and fulfill the dreams of children fighting life-threatening illnesses, one child and one campaign at a time,” Prince said. “They do this by trying to help create normalcy for the child at a time when life is anything but.”

“A lot of these kids don’t get to live a normal childhood due to treatments, but this organization helps their dreams come true.” Lecsi Prince

FUNd the Good is working with Campaign OAAT in sending 6-year-old Joshy and his family to Universal Studios for Grinchmas. Joshy was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2017, and since then, his normal has become hospital stays and treatments.

They are hoping to raise $1,500 before the end of December. Kinesiology majors Prince and Odion and finance major Calder worked with Campaign OAAT in the past, and still continue volunteering for the children.

“The first event I volunteered at, I got to meet some of the kids and it’s cool seeing the direct effect our support has on these children’s lives,” Prince said. “A lot of these kids don’t get to live a normal childhood due to treatments, but this organization helps their dreams come true.”

Prince said FUNd the Good will consist of a circuit training workout and will be set up for anyone to participate, no matter their athletic skill level.

The students are asking for a minimum of a $5 cash donation for Saturday, but hope more people will donate and get Joshy and his family to Universal Studios. Both groups are also accepting any donations online.

“People should come because they will get a great workout and affect real children’s lives,” Prince said. “Everything helps. We have a fundraising page up where people can donate however much money to the cause.”