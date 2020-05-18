FAFSA just released its first wave of emergency CARES grants earlier this month to over 5,200 students enrolled at HSU.

With classes being switched completely online, unemployment at an all-time high, and major debt underway, college students have been hit hard during these times.

Colleges across the country are losing money as time continues and with no definite sign of an end to this crisis, the stimulus package that was issued in late March, sent out emergency grants to all colleges/universities.

The stimulus package conjured up about $14 billion for higher education. Around $12.5 billion will be distributed to every college, while the remaining funds will be given to minority and smaller institutions. Many students will receive extra money to help with whatever they need.

Each college has been sent a set allocation, some higher than others. Humboldt State has been granted an allocation of $10 million, with $5 million to be divided and distributed to enrolled students.

The financial aid services confirmed that each student should expect to see $500-$1000 directly deposited into their banking accounts. Those who do not have direct deposit should expect a check to come in the mail during the months of May and June.

For students who haven’t filed for a 2019-2020 FAFSA and are worried about not receiving the grant, you are still eligible for it. Students can still apply for the CARES emergency grant, the deadline for the application is June 15.