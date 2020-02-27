“My Neighbor Totoro” at The Minor Theatre

View the magical world of Studio Ghibli animation with special showtimes at The Minor Theatre

Jump back into the animated world of “My Neighbor Totoro” at The Minor Theatre from Feb. 28 to March 5.

Hayao Miyazaki is a creator, animator, screenwriter, director and co-founder of Studio Ghibli. He is considered one of the most accomplished filmmakers in anime film and is an acclaimed storyteller through his films. Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli have given us classics such as “Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and of course, “My Neighbor Totoro.”

This 1988 masterpiece follows two young girls, Satsuki and her younger sister, Mei. The two arrive at a new house with their father as they wait for their mother’s recovery from an illness at a nearby hospital. Upon their arrival, the two girls find themselves befriending some unusual creatures from the forest, one being a huge, cuddly beast named Totoro.

The Minor has select showtimes to watch in Japanese with English subtitles from March 2 to March 4 at 8:45 p.m. The rest of the showings will be in English. Ticket prices are $8 before 5 p.m. and $9.50 after 5 p.m. Those with a valid student I.D. can also purchase tickets for $8 for any show after 5 p.m.