Humboldt State Has Trees Grown from Seeds That Went to the Moon1 minute read

By James Wilde on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Here’s how HSU received the trees and where you can find them

Humboldt State University has a handful of redwood trees grown from seeds that went to the moon.

In 1971, astronaut Stuart Roosa brought around 500 tree seeds with his personal items on the Apollo 14 NASA mission to the moon. Roosa intended to test the seeds to see if space radiation would affect their germination. While he never set foot on the moon, he orbited the moon 34 times while his colleagues walked the lunar surface.

When Roosa returned, he sprouted most of the seeds. NASA then sent the seedlings around the world. Around 1976, HSU received a handful of redwood seedlings and planted them around campus. Some of those trees remain near the theatre arts and natural resources buildings and near the Campus Center for Appropriate Technology and Facilities Management.

James Wilde

James Wilde is the spring 2020 editor-in-chief of The Lumberjack. A Southern Humboldt local, he is in his senior year at Humboldt State University. He enjoys collaborating with The Lumberjack staff to create the miracle that is a weekly paper. While he has mainly written news stories in the past, he hopes to work as a magazine writer or video journalist covering the environment, technology, people and food. In his free time you can find him catching up on his reading list, playing obscure board games, playing video games or going for strolls by the beach and in the forest.

