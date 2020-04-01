Photos Show Life Around Arcata in the Time of COVID-19

A photo series from the end of spring break

Photographer and Sports Editor Thomas Lal captured these scenes from around Arcata on March 21 at the end of spring break at the beginning of Humboldt County’s shelter in place order.

The storefronts on the Arcata Plaza look out on mostly empty streets.

An employee sits at a computer while a sign advertises that the business is still open during the first week of a shelter in place order.

The shelves in the Arcata Safeway.

The Humboldt State Library.

A lone person walks through the mostly empty parking lots at Humboldt State University.

A single person works at the Humboldt State Library.

A carton of eggs sits on the shelves at the Arcata Safeway.

A lone person stands just off of the Arcata Plaza.

An employee puts up a sign in the door of the Jitter Bean on the Arcata Plaza.