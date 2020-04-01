Photos Show Life Around Arcata in the Time of COVID-19

A photo series from the end of spring break
Photographer and Sports Editor Thomas Lal captured these scenes from around Arcata on March 21 at the end of spring break at the beginning of Humboldt County’s shelter in place order.
This is what life is like everywhere, not just Arcata. And lets not forget about the group of filthy hippies that came back from Spain (Spannabis), Snuck thru Canada, avoided quarantine and now Humboldt county is screwed…stupid dirty hippies