A person walks toward the Arcata Plaza during the first weekend of a shelter in place order due to COVID-19 on March 21. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Photos Show Life Around Arcata in the Time of COVID-19

By Thomas Lal on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

A photo series from the end of spring break

Photographer and Sports Editor Thomas Lal captured these scenes from around Arcata on March 21 at the end of spring break at the beginning of Humboldt County’s shelter in place order.

The storefronts on the Arcata Plaza look out on mostly empty streets.
An employee sits at a computer while a sign advertises that the business is still open during the first week of a shelter in place order.
The shelves in the Arcata Safeway.
The Humboldt State Library.
A lone person walks through the mostly empty parking lots at Humboldt State University.
The Humboldt State Library.
The Humboldt State Library.
A single person works at the Humboldt State Library.
A carton of eggs sits on the shelves at the Arcata Safeway.
A lone person stands just off of the Arcata Plaza.
An employee puts up a sign in the door of the Jitter Bean on the Arcata Plaza.

Thomas Lal

Thomas Lal is the spring 2020 sports editor of The Lumberjack. A junior from Eureka, he joined The Lumberjack to tell the stories happening on and around campus while also working to become a stronger journalist and photographer. His dream job is to be a sports photographer for one of the Bay Area sports teams or for international motorsport. In his spare time he likes to play Magic: The Gathering or watch San Jose Sharks hockey.

  1. Green Hare Green Hare Wednesday, April 1, 2020

    This is what life is like everywhere, not just Arcata. And lets not forget about the group of filthy hippies that came back from Spain (Spannabis), Snuck thru Canada, avoided quarantine and now Humboldt county is screwed…stupid dirty hippies

