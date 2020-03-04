HSU Jacks Swept by SSU Seawolves

Humboldt State softball team takes loss in two double-headers against Sonoma State University

Humboldt State University’s softball team went 0-2 back-to-back in double-headers to the Seawolves of Sonoma State University, bringing their record to 4-15 overall and 3-13 in CCAA competition.

Pitching and defense were the downfall of the Jacks as they gave up 39 runs and committed eight errors over the weekend series by scores of 12-3, 10-2, 12-3 and 15-12 against the Seawolves. The Jacks continued to fight the whole weekend, but weren’t able to match the Seawolves.

Head Coach Shelli Sarchett emphasized these woes that plagued the Jacks over the weekend. She also saw the fight her team continued to show as well as players who played well despite the outcome.

“They don’t let their heads down and lay over. Things just aren’t working our way right now,” Sarchett said. “We know our pitching struggles, but today it was our defense making too many mental mistakes. You’re going to have physical mistakes from time to time, but when you have too many mental mistakes that really gets you.”

Sarchett emphasized the need of her team to score first and get some momentum going.

“Whether we’re having a down or up season, attacking and getting on the board first creates momentum, and this is a big game when it comes to momentum and getting it on our side,” Sarchett said. “We’re coming out and putting runners on base, but weren’t capitalizing. We have to start setting the tone and things will start going our way.”

The Jacks struggled to find runs in the first three games of the series, but the bats came alive for them in the fourth and final game of the series as they scored 12 runs.

Juniors Haley Suter and Danica Grier combined for nine RBIs and three home runs. Suter brought in four by way of a grand slam and Grier added five more with two home runs respectively.

Grier said she saw fight in the team. Even in a loss, she said they have some momentum leading into their next set of games.

Grier said she needed to keep things simple and explained what she saw during her two home runs.

“I had been struggling for the most part of the weekend so I kept thinking, ‘Keep things simple,’ and I saw one coming my first at-bat, swung hard and hit it out,” Grier said. “I went up my next at-bat, saw the same pitch, swung hard again and it went out.”

“We’re always battling and we’re always coming back, so our mental state as a team is strong,” Grier said. “We know that we can be great. We saw today that we can score. We just have to continue to fight. We’ll have a tough week of practice and fix what we need to get ready for next week.”

The Jacks will look to turn their fortunes around next weekend as they travel down to Hayward to take on California State University, East Bay in two double headers on March 6 and 7.