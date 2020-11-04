Humboldt State Hall Of Fame Inductees

Hall of Fame nominees for class of 2020 and class of 2021 announced

Humboldt State University’s Department of Athletics announced the Hall of Fame nominees for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

The class of 2020 inductees are Laura Champ, Heather Johnston, Scott Peters, Lisa Petty, Lyndon Rowells and Chrissy Stalf.

The class of 2021 inductees are Nicholas Bawden, Bridget Berg, Dan Collen, Katie Harris, Staci Self, Anetra Torres, Zack Weinberger and the 1976 Men’s Cross Country team.

Chrissy Stalf, softball, 2010, was very excited and felt honored to be inducted into HSU’s Hall Of Fame.

“There are many great athletes in the Hall Of Fame as we speak and being considered one of them is an honor,” Stalf said in an email.

Stalf is upset her head coach, Frank Cheek, would be unable to attend the induction ceremony due to his recent passing. Cheek recalled how a few years after finishing her career at HSU, Cheek was going to write her a nomination for the Hall Of Fame. She felt honored to hear that from him.

Stalf enjoyed playing softball in the middle of the Redwoods and felt no other campus could compete with the surrounding view while playing. The town would come out to support the softball team, win or loss.

“When you walked around town, they knew who we were,” Stalf said. “I am proud to say I am a Lumberjack Alumni!”

Lyndon Rowells, football, 2010-2011, felt humbled and honored to be recognized for all the hard work he put into playing the sport he loves. Rowells found out that he was being inducted into the Hall Of Fame. Rowells said his favorite thing to do while playing football was winning.

“Scoring a touchdown was fun and all but it meant nothing if we didn’t get the victory,” Rowells said in an email.

Lisa Petty felt honored to be inducted into the 2020 HSU Hall of Fame after being a member of the women’s basketball team. It reminds Petty that the work ethic she put into playing basketball was worth it.

“Athletes spend countless hours practicing and working towards their goals so to be recognized for one of the greatest achievements in sports, is truly humbling to me,” Petty said in an email.

Petty found out a couple of weeks ago when former HSU Interim Athletics Director Tom Trepiak gave her a call. During one of her final press conferences of her career at Humboldt, Trepiak was the one who had mentioned to Petty that maybe one day they will see her in the Hall of Fame. Petty thought it was a joke.

“To get the news from him, someone who cheered me on during my entire career, was a gift,” Petty said.

Petty’s favorite thing when she played at HSU was the camaraderie with her teammates and coaching staff. She said she made lifelong friends and connections at Humboldt.

“During games, we went to war together,” Petty said. “We battled and left everything we had on the floor and that’s the one thing I always look back on and am beyond grateful for.”

Petty is grateful for the opportunity to play competitively for the Lumberjacks.

“I am competitive in nature,” Petty said. “It didn’t matter if it was practice or in a game, I was out to win and I would do whatever I could to get the job done. But again, over the years, the relationships and the friendships I developed are some of my most cherished memories.”