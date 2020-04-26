20 years later and Resident Evil 3 still feels just as good

The Resident Evil franchise began as a survival horror video game that rose to fame in the 90s and has continued with a series of sequels and film adaptations. This is a brief, spoiler-free review about the recently released Resident Evil 3.

Twenty years ago, I embarked on one of my many video game binges. This included playing Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. It was the first time I learned about the anxiety of being chased by the video game’s antagonist, Nemesis. On April 3, I relived that experience, thanks to Capcom delivering on the Resident Evil 3 remake.

The plot of the video game features protagonist Jill Valentine, a returning character from the first game’s story line, which saw the Special Tactics and Rescue Service members trapped in a mansion fighting for survival against nightmarish creatures. In Resident Evil 3, the fight for survival takes place in the streets in the fictional Raccoon City.

In the remake, the game’s mechanics have changed slightly, giving you the ability to dodge more efficiently, as opposed to the original, in which you had to rely on frantic button-pressing and leaving it to chance. Another returning feature is the ability to craft ammunition, giving the player a fighting chance as increasing difficulty makes items more scarce.

With Valentine and Nemesis as the main features of the game, it did radiate the nostalgic feeling I had when I first played 20 years ago.

Although the game was a perfectly rendered remake, I do have some complaints that affected my nostalgia. Let me start off with the main concept, which is encountering Nemesis. In the original game, you had to fight your way through the city, and upon arriving at the police station, you had to fight for your life.

In the remake, that suspense is taken away when you encounter Nemesis at the start of the game. Adding on to that complaint is the use of cut scenes in which Jill Valentine runs away from Nemesis. In the original it was solely up to you, the player, to control Valentine in hopes that you can fend off the creature.

Another grievance focuses on the locations in the game. The remake felt shorter than the original and that’s because the creators decided to cut down the time it took for the player to explore certain parts of the game. Originally it took hours of exploration to acquire items for progression through areas, but by taking that out, it felt more like a rushed experience.

Other than those issues, the game is worth trying out. With Valentine and Nemesis as the main features of the game, it did radiate the nostalgic feeling I had when I first played 20 years ago. Capcom really went above and beyond to deliver another quality product similar to their Resident Evil 2 remake which launched last January.

Whether you are a lifelong fan or new to the Resident Evil series, I assure you the recent remakes are worth the purchase, especially for the revamped story line.