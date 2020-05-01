A recipe for when you have too many bananas and don’t know what to do with them
I’ve read enough recipe blogs to know you open a recipe with an autobiography.
It all began when the plague hit. I panicked and bought too many bananas. This was immediately followed by remembering I don’t even like bananas that much. However, I do love bread, and banana bread works best with bananas just on the brink of going bad. Assuming you were able to gather the energy to wear socks in isolation, here’s a recipe that will knock your socks right off.
With no further ado, here’s the “Oh No, I Bought Too Many Bananas—Banana Bread” recipe (this yields 2 loaves):
Ingredients:
4-6 very ripe bananas, mashed
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3 cups flour
2 tablespoons baking soda
2 tablespoons salt
walnuts or chocolate chips, to personal preference (optional)
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease two loaf pans.
2. In a large bowl, combine bananas, sugar, eggs and oil. It will look lumpy, and that’s OK. There’s bananas in there—there’s only so much you can do.
3. In a separate bowl, combine flour and baking soda. Fold into the banana mixture and combine until no dry ingredients remain.
4. Add salt and any additional, optional mix-ins, and combine thoroughly.
5. Bake for an hour or until a toothpick inserted into the bread comes out mostly clean.
And you’re done!
