A recipe for when you have too many bananas and don’t know what to do with them

I’ve read enough recipe blogs to know you open a recipe with an autobiography.

It all began when the plague hit. I panicked and bought too many bananas. This was immediately followed by remembering I don’t even like bananas that much. However, I do love bread, and banana bread works best with bananas just on the brink of going bad. Assuming you were able to gather the energy to wear socks in isolation, here’s a recipe that will knock your socks right off.

With no further ado, here’s the “Oh No, I Bought Too Many Bananas—Banana Bread” recipe (this yields 2 loaves):

Ingredients:

4-6 very ripe bananas, mashed

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 cups flour

2 tablespoons baking soda

2 tablespoons salt

walnuts or chocolate chips, to personal preference (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease two loaf pans.

2. In a large bowl, combine bananas, sugar, eggs and oil. It will look lumpy, and that’s OK. There’s bananas in there—there’s only so much you can do.

3. In a separate bowl, combine flour and baking soda. Fold into the banana mixture and combine until no dry ingredients remain.

4. Add salt and any additional, optional mix-ins, and combine thoroughly.

5. Bake for an hour or until a toothpick inserted into the bread comes out mostly clean.

And you’re done!