Photo by Sophia Escudero

Staff Recipe: Oh No, I Bought Too Many Bananas—Banana Bread1 minute read

By Sophia Escudero on Friday, May 1, 2020

A recipe for when you have too many bananas and don’t know what to do with them

I’ve read enough recipe blogs to know you open a recipe with an autobiography.

It all began when the plague hit. I panicked and bought too many bananas. This was immediately followed by remembering I don’t even like bananas that much. However, I do love bread, and banana bread works best with bananas just on the brink of going bad. Assuming you were able to gather the energy to wear socks in isolation, here’s a recipe that will knock your socks right off.

With no further ado, here’s the “Oh No, I Bought Too Many Bananas—Banana Bread” recipe (this yields 2 loaves):

Ingredients:

4-6 very ripe bananas, mashed
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3 cups flour
2 tablespoons baking soda
2 tablespoons salt

walnuts or chocolate chips, to personal preference (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease two loaf pans.
2. In a large bowl, combine bananas, sugar, eggs and oil. It will look lumpy, and that’s OK. There’s bananas in there—there’s only so much you can do.
3. In a separate bowl, combine flour and baking soda. Fold into the banana mixture and combine until no dry ingredients remain.
4. Add salt and any additional, optional mix-ins, and combine thoroughly.

5. Bake for an hour or until a toothpick inserted into the bread comes out mostly clean.

And you’re done!

Published in Life & Arts

Sophia Escudero

