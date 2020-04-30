There’s no time like the pandemic to get a start on a starter

Sourdough starters are a great project for the apocalypse, as yeast and other baking materials are becoming hard to come by. Hopefully you’ve still got that bag of flour sitting in the back corner of your cupboard, because with just a couple minutes of work a day, you’ve got yourself a sour new addition to the family. After day seven, your starter will be ready for use in bread, pancakes, muffins or any other baked good that includes flour and water.

Ingredients and supplies:

Flour

Lukewarm water (around 85 degrees Fahrenheit)

A scale

A mason jar with a lid

Patience

Directions:

Day 1 – Beginning the starter

Weigh your jar empty, without the lid, and write the weight down

Add 100 grams of flour to your jar

Add 150 grams of lukewarm water to your jar. Mix thoroughly until combined, making sure you don’t leave any clumps

Attach lid loosely to the jar (not too tight, or you will make a bread bomb)

Wait 24 hours

Day 2: Feeding the starter

Remove starter from your jar until there is 70 grams of the starter remaining (that’s 70 grams added to the original weight of your jar)

Add 100 grams of flour

Add 100 grams of water

Mix thoroughly until combined without clumps

Attach loosely fitting lid to jar

Day Three: Onwards

Repeat instructions from day two until you forget for a couple days and accidentally kill it.

Tips