Turner and Thrower: Leading Ladies

The Lady Lumberjacks’ dynamic duo Tyra Turner and Alexia Thrower show no signs of slowing down

When it comes to sports, a dynamic duo is rare. Humboldt State University’s women’s basketball team is lucky with the elite duo of Tyra Turner and Alexia Thrower. The two have been storming through the California Collegiate Athletic Association and don’t seem to be slowing down.

“I’m just trying to finish this season off strong since it will be my last one of my college career,” Turner said. “I don’t want to have any regrets going forward. I love going out there and playing hard for my teammates because I feel like it is infectious when you play as hard as possible and it leads to all of us playing hard for each other.”

The Lady Lumberjacks have leaned on their two star players heavily this year as both Turner and Thrower lead the CCAA in scoring and assists. Thrower leads the CCAA at 21.1 points per game while Turner leads the CCAA in total assists at 88.

Tyra Turner drives to the net during the Lady Lumberjack’s game against University of California, San Diego at Lumberjack Arena on Jan. 11 | Photo by Elliott Portillo

HSU’s Alexia Thrower jumps up to shoot a lay up during the Jacks match against Seattle Pacific at Lumberjack Arena on November 8, 2019 | Photo by Thomas Lal

The team feeds off the pair, as they are 11-8 overall and 7-7 in 2019-2020 Women’s Basketball Conference play—and they seem to be hitting their stride at the right time with postseason play right around the corner.

Turner, the team’s point guard, is the engine of the Lady Lumberjacks. She constantly has the ball in her hands, making key decisions and often guarding the best guard on the opposing team. Turner doesn’t mind having these tasks as she tries to finish off her career as one of the best point guards to ever lace shoes up for the Lady Lumberjacks.

Turner has been playing her best lately, as she’s fresh off being named CCAA Player of the Week on Jan. 29 after averaging 21.5 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in the previous week’s games. Turner currently sits at 1,060 points and 473 assists for her career, and those totals will likely grow before the season ends.

“I really just let the game come to me. I know if we continue to win and I continue to play the way I can, then everything else will fall into place.” Alexia Thrower

The second half of the duo is Thrower, who is currently in her second season at HSU after transferring from Grays Harbor College in Washington. It didn’t take long for her to take the CCAA by storm as one of its best players. Thrower was the 2018-19 Newcomer of the Year in the CCAA and is on track to receive more awards by the end of the season.

“I never try to focus on trying to win awards,” Thrower said. “I just try to go out there and play my game every night. I don’t really focus on stats or anything like that. I really just let the game come to me. I know if we continue to win and I continue to play the way I can, then everything else will fall into place.”

Thrower currently sits atop the CCAA in scoring, is second in rebounding and is shaping her career as one of HSU’s best women players as she sits at 879 points and 466 rebounds in her two seasons at HSU. If her play continues, expect awards to fall in her favor.