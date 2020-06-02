 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Protesters gather in the Arcata Plaza to speak out against police brutality and racism on June 1 | Photo by Thomas Lal

Protests Occur in Arcata After George Floyd’s Murder2 minute read

By Thomas Lal on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Protesters gathered at Arcata City Hall and the Plaza to speak out against police brutality and racism

Peaceful protesters gathered in Arcata on June 1 to continue their demonstrations against police brutality and racism across the nation. People gathered around Arcata City Hall, bringing signs and wearing facemasks while listening to members of the community speak.

Demonstrators spilled off of the lawn and into the streets, taking a moment of silence in remembrance of George Floyd and Black lives that have been unfairly and unjustly taken in police custody.

A moment of silence for George Floyd outside Arcata City Hall on June 1 | Video by Thomas Lal

As demonstrators marched toward the plaza, they chanted in unison, “no justice, no peace,” which quickly became a rallying cry across the country.

Protesters marching to the Plaza, chanting “No Justice. No Peace” on June 1 | Video by Thomas Lal

There was no police present at the gathering which encouraged community members to stand up and share their stories in the center of the plaza where the President McKinley statue used to be. Community members rallied together and demanded for better education on racial issues and systemic injustices. Allies were called upon to do more than simply showing up to rallies and to exercise their rights to reinforce just advocacy.

