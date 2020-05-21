 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Photo by Thomas Lal

COVID-19 Cancels Fall 2020 Face-to-Face Instruction1 minute read

By Grace Caswell on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Face-to-face instruction for Humboldt State’s fall 2020 semester has been canceled due to COVID-19. California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced Tues. May 12 that instruction will primarily be offered online. A virtual plan is expected to be implemented into the entire CSU system as the possibility of a second COVID-19 wave of cases is predicted.

“Our planning approach will result in CSU courses primarily being delivered virtually for the fall 2020 term,” Chancellor White writes in a CSU press release. “With limited exceptions for in-person teaching, learning and research activities that cannot be delivered virtually, are indispensable to the university’s core mission and can be conducted within rigorous standards of safety and welfare.”

Academics that can not make the direct translation to an online format, such as artistry and laboratory classes, will be conducted through a hybrid approach which limits in-person contact as much as possible and continues to emphasize online instruction. 

HSU, along with other CSU systems, are subjected to differing class standards based on the level of necessity placed behind face-to-face instruction. The fall semester is projected to primarily remain online, however, updates and further information will be announced later in the week.

Published in News

Grace Caswell

Grace Caswell is the spring 2020 life and arts editor for The Lumberjack. She is a third-year student at Humboldt State University from Huntington Beach, California. She has an expensive love for traveling and has visited 9 countries so far and is hoping to visit more. Grace has been writing her whole life and developed a passion for journalism early on. She believes the world of journalism is boundless, and while she may have difficulties committing to a specific topic, she will always write with the same intention. Grace hopes her pieces inform the people to their fullest potential and simultaneously remain relevant and captivating. If Grace isn't writing, you can find her at the beach.

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: