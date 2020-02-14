Just One More Hour of Breakfast Burritos

Demand extends breakfast burrito availability to 11 a.m. at The Depot

Popular demand for breakfast burritos has extended the serving time at The Depot by an hour. In previous semesters, breakfast burrito service stopped at 10 a.m. Now, it stops at 11 a.m. We asked The Depot’s staff and regular customers how the time extension affected them.

Aileen Dominguez works at the breakfast bar in The Depot, and worked there every day for the last semester. This semester, Dominguez has to close the breakfast bar and open the rice bowl station at the same time, alone.

“It is more hectic,” Dominguez said. “I have to be faster since there is only one person working the shift.”

Dominguez said opening and closing two stations at once is a challenge, as there’s no room for both to be done simultaneously.

Despite her challenges, Dominguez said she feels the extension has had a positive effect. For Dominguez, she noticed that students are able to get their burritos at a later time.

“Overall it’s positive—the late students can get their burrito,” Dominguez said.

Adriana Peck is a floor trainer, and oversees different zones at The Depot. This means she helps at the breakfast bar if needed. Peck agreed with Dominguez—she felt the time extension has had a positive impact.

“It is excellent. I am able to get off my shift and still grab a burrito,” Peck said. “It’s nice to know that it’s there.”

Leslie Rodriguez is a regular customer at The Depot. Rodriguez looks forward to eating breakfast burritos.

“It’s really good with Tapatio,” Rodriguez said.

However, Rodriguez didn’t feel like the time extension had much of an effect for her.

“It sucks,” Rodriguez said. “They’re all out by the time I get there.”