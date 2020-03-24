The Lumberjack Takes Home 14 Media Awards

Humboldt State student newspaper wins four first place California College Media Association awards

The Lumberjack won 14 California College Media Association Excellence in Student Media awards for a variety of work in 2019. The Lumberjack took home four first place awards, seven second place awards and three third place awards at the CCMA awards banquet Feb. 29 in San Francisco.

Deija Zavala won Best Photo Series, Phoebe Hughes won Best Cartoon Illustration, Megan Bender won Best Illustration and Chelsea Wood won Best Non-News Video.

Megan Bender took second in Best Newspaper Front Page Design and Best Photo Illustration, Jose Herrera took second in Best Arts and Entertainment Story, Jett Williams took second in Best Newspaper Column, Liam Warner took second in Best Sports Story and Thomas Lal took second in Best News Photograph. James Wilde, Chelsea Wood and Collin Slavey took second in Best News Video.

Freddy Brewster came third in Best Headline Portfolio for three different headlines and third in Best Breaking News Story, while Tony Wallin took third in Best Feature Story.

Vanessa Flores (top left), Tony Wallin (bottom left) and Jose Herrera look through awards won by HSU journalism students at the California College Media Association Excellence in Student Media awards banquet Feb. 29 in San Francisco. | Photo by Megan Bender

HSU’s bilingual, monthly student-run newspaper, El Leñador, won 12 awards, including three first place awards. HSU’s student-run semesterly magazine, Osprey, won three awards, with a first place award to Megan Bender for Best Magazine Inside Page/Spread Design.

The Lumberjack is the independent, student-run online media publication and newspaper established in 1929 at Humboldt State University.

View the full list of HSU student award winners below:

CCMA Winners 2020: FIRST PLACE PUBLICATION STUDENT(S) Best Photo Series The Lumberjack Deija Zavala Best Editorial Cartoon The Lumberjack Phoebe Hughes Best Illustration The Lumberjack Megan Bender Best Non-News Video The Lumberjack Chelsea Wood Best Newspaper Inside Page/Spread Design El Leñador Celeste Alvarez, Jose Herrera Best Newspaper Front Page Design El Leñador Kylee Conriquez, Jose Herrera Best Non-Breaking News Story El Leñador Jose Herrera Best Magazine Inside Page/Spread Design Osprey Megan Bender SECOND PLACE Best Newspaper Front Page Design The Lumberjack Megan Bender Best Arts and Entertainment Story The Lumberjack Jose Herrera Best Photo Illustration The Lumberjack Megan Bender Best News Video The Lumberjack James Wilde, Chelsea Wood, Collin Slavey Best Newspaper Column The Lumberjack Jett Williams Best Sports Story The Lumberjack Liam Warner Best News Photograph The Lumberjack Thomas Lal Best Illustration El Leñador Kylee Conriquez Best Editorial El Leñador Brenda Estrella Best Special Issue/Section El Leñador Jose Herrera, Vanessa Flores Best Overall Newspaper Design El Leñador Jose Herrera, Celeste Alvarez, Cara Peters, Ash Ramirez Best Social Media Reporting El Leñador Vanessa Flores Best Magazine Cover Design Osprey Megan Bender THIRD PLACE Best Headline Portfolio The Lumberjack Freddy Brewster Best Feature Story The Lumberjack Tony William Wallin Best Breaking News Story The Lumberjack Freddy Brewster Best Newspaper El Leñador Staff Best Interactive Graphic El Leñador Celeste Alvarez Best Infographic El Leñador Cara Peters Best Arts and Entertainment Story El Leñador Lora Neshovska Best Magazine Photo Series Osprey Jett Williams, Megan Bender