 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Humboldt State journalism students Tony Wallin, Megan Bender and Jose Herrera show off some of the awards won by HSU journalism students at the California College Media Association Excellence in Student Media awards banquet Feb. 29 in San Francisco. | Photo by Vanessa Flores

The Lumberjack Takes Home 14 Media Awards

By Lumberjack Staff on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Humboldt State student newspaper wins four first place California College Media Association awards

The Lumberjack won 14 California College Media Association Excellence in Student Media awards for a variety of work in 2019. The Lumberjack took home four first place awards, seven second place awards and three third place awards at the CCMA awards banquet Feb. 29 in San Francisco.

Deija Zavala won Best Photo Series, Phoebe Hughes won Best Cartoon Illustration, Megan Bender won Best Illustration and Chelsea Wood won Best Non-News Video.

Megan Bender took second in Best Newspaper Front Page Design and Best Photo Illustration, Jose Herrera took second in Best Arts and Entertainment Story, Jett Williams took second in Best Newspaper Column, Liam Warner took second in Best Sports Story and Thomas Lal took second in Best News Photograph. James Wilde, Chelsea Wood and Collin Slavey took second in Best News Video.

Freddy Brewster came third in Best Headline Portfolio for three different headlines and third in Best Breaking News Story, while Tony Wallin took third in Best Feature Story.

  • Vanessa Flores (top left), Tony Wallin (bottom left) and Jose Herrera look through awards won by HSU journalism students at the California College Media Association Excellence in Student Media awards banquet Feb. 29 in San Francisco. | Photo by Megan Bender

HSU’s bilingual, monthly student-run newspaper, El Leñador, won 12 awards, including three first place awards. HSU’s student-run semesterly magazine, Osprey, won three awards, with a first place award to Megan Bender for Best Magazine Inside Page/Spread Design.

The Lumberjack is the independent, student-run online media publication and newspaper established in 1929 at Humboldt State University.

View the full list of HSU student award winners below:

CCMA Winners 2020:
FIRST PLACEPUBLICATIONSTUDENT(S)
Best Photo SeriesThe LumberjackDeija Zavala
Best Editorial CartoonThe LumberjackPhoebe Hughes
Best IllustrationThe LumberjackMegan Bender
Best Non-News VideoThe LumberjackChelsea Wood
Best Newspaper Inside Page/Spread DesignEl Leñador Celeste Alvarez, Jose Herrera
Best Newspaper Front Page DesignEl Leñador Kylee Conriquez, Jose Herrera
Best Non-Breaking News StoryEl Leñador Jose Herrera
Best Magazine Inside Page/Spread DesignOspreyMegan Bender
SECOND PLACE
Best Newspaper Front Page DesignThe LumberjackMegan Bender
Best Arts and Entertainment StoryThe LumberjackJose Herrera
Best Photo IllustrationThe LumberjackMegan Bender
Best News VideoThe LumberjackJames Wilde, Chelsea Wood, Collin Slavey
Best Newspaper ColumnThe LumberjackJett Williams
Best Sports StoryThe LumberjackLiam Warner
Best News PhotographThe LumberjackThomas Lal
Best IllustrationEl LeñadorKylee Conriquez
Best EditorialEl LeñadorBrenda Estrella
Best Special Issue/SectionEl LeñadorJose Herrera, Vanessa Flores
Best Overall Newspaper DesignEl LeñadorJose Herrera, Celeste Alvarez, Cara Peters, Ash Ramirez
Best Social Media ReportingEl LeñadorVanessa Flores
Best Magazine Cover DesignOspreyMegan Bender
THIRD PLACE
Best Headline PortfolioThe LumberjackFreddy Brewster
Best Feature StoryThe LumberjackTony William Wallin
Best Breaking News StoryThe LumberjackFreddy Brewster
Best NewspaperEl LeñadorStaff
Best Interactive GraphicEl LeñadorCeleste Alvarez
Best InfographicEl LeñadorCara Peters
Best Arts and Entertainment StoryEl LeñadorLora Neshovska
Best Magazine Photo SeriesOspreyJett Williams, Megan Bender

Published in News

Lumberjack Staff

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: