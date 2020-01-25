Ask Evergreen: Single and Seeking

Ask Evergreen is a weekly advice column by the students of The Lumberjack

Dear Evergreen How do I meet people without using online dating apps?

Dear single and seeking,

People still find connections through real life interactions despite the prevalence of dating apps.

Although the existence of dating apps can help speed up the connection process, it’s desensitized many of its users to meaningful connections. Nevertheless, you can navigate through the chaos of cuffing season—or the season in which people pair up—without the digital drama.

If you are completely against using the web to find love you’ll have to start putting yourself out into the world and approaching people. Start striking up friendly conversations with people at your favorite coffee shop or while you’re on your next hike in the Arcata Community Forest.

While it may seem brazen to talk to strangers, you’re getting into an immediate conversation rather than thinking of a pickup line or waiting for them to make the first move on an app.

This way may require thicker skin to deal with face-to-face rejections, but it also helps you learn the art of conversation and confidence.

Don’t be ashamed to approach someone in real life, but don’t intrude on someone who looks like they would rather not be bothered.

While you don’t need an app to tell you who to like, dating apps do help you to know who is available while also giving you a faint glimpse into the personality of a possible partner.

Many online dating users intend to seek sex and nothing more. However, if you’re searching for a more meaningful connection, dating apps can still help. You can also find connections through the internet on places other than dating apps—just be cautious.

As a student, you’re in a prime location for eligible singles. It’s just a matter of figuring out who’s looking for the same thing as you.

If you haven’t already, explore a dating app just to see who is out there. Maybe someone from a class or a regular at your favorite coffee place is seeking too. You won’t know who’s out there until you look.

If you are inclined to keep things organic, try to hang out in the library more often or sunbathe in the art quad.

If all else fails, ask some trustworthy friends to set you up on a blind date.

Good luck!

Sincerely, Evergreen

If you have any questions you’d like to send in, email us at contactthejack@gmail.com. We won’t publish any names and you don’t need to use one.