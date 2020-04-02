A Rundown of All The Emails HSU Has Sent Students

Since March 15 HSU has sent out over a dozen emails on their response to COVID-19

Here is a summary of emails Humboldt State University has sent out since March 15.

March 17: HSU informed students of its efforts to supply students with reliable laptops from the library as well as internet access for students without a reliable connection. HSU provided a list of locations where the university’s Eduroam Wi-Fi connection is strongest, as well as a list of services that are providing free Wi-Fi services during the COVID-19 crisis.

March 19: HSU informed students of Humboldt County’s shelter in place order. HSU confirmed that essential employees would be asked to continue to work on campus, and all others would work by teleconferencing. In a second email on the same day, HSU confirmed rumors that commencement, originally planned for May 16, would be canceled. HSU asked in a now-closed Google form for creative alternatives to celebrate graduation.

March 21: HSU released a more detailed email regarding its policies related to essential employees and payroll. Positions listed as essential included public safety, information technology, the library, University Center, health center, Oh SNAP!, residence life, dining, facilities management, research continuity, business services, payroll and mail distribution. HSU announced that its payroll department would be working on creating digital timesheets for employees working from home and that emergency pay would not be in effect as it was during the blackouts of the fall 2019 semester.

March 23: HSU revealed its guidelines on returning to campus. HSU asked students returning to Humboldt from areas with community spread or international destinations to self isolate for at least 14 days before returning to campus. HSU also advised students who are feeling ill to contact the Student Health Center at (707) 826-3146 before visiting the center.

March 24: HSU asked that students who live in on-campus housing and were on any of these three flights to contact Housing and Residence Life at (707) 826-3451:

March 16: United flight #5827 from Los Angeles Airport to Arcata

March 18: Delta flight #4124 from Seattle, Washington to Medford, Oregon

March 18: United flight #5555 from San Francisco Airport to Arcata

March 26: HSU announced that the library would close on Friday Mar. 27 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

March 27: HSU extended the deadline for changing the grading mode of classes to May 9. HSU said it’s looking into expanding the number of courses that can be switched to credit/no credit, as well as lifting restrictions on the number of courses that can be taken as credit/no credit.

March 30: HSU announced the closure of Siemens Hall’s computer labs and the University Center to reduce transmission of COVID-19.