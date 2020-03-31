Here Are the Refunds Students Can Expect from HSU

Refunds for various fees are available for Humboldt State students in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak

With closures and cancellations occurring left and right, many Humboldt State University students are wondering what kinds of refunds they can receive from the university. Here’s a list of them.

Tuition and Fees:

Tuition and campus-based fees will continue on as normal for students that are taking courses from their professors to receive grades that factor into graduation.

If a student wants to withdraw from all spring semester courses, they must act by April 5 to be eligible for a prorated refund of tuition and fees.

Classes that students with financial aid are withdrawing from will be looked over and potentially adjusted based on the amount of days enrolled.

Housing and Parking:

If students leave on-campus housing, they will get prorated refunds for both housing and dining fees once they check out.

Student parking permits will be automatically refunded back to student accounts to the tune of $78.75, 25% of the initial permit cost.

Commencement:

Automatic refunds will be doled out to students graduating in spring or summer 2020. For more information, email HSU-cash@humboldt.edu

For unopened and unused regalia, refunds will be issued using the same method the order was placed with.

For the Graduation Writing Proficiency Exams on March 28 at 9 and 11 a.m. and April 11 at 9 and 11 a.m., all charges will be returned to the students’ accounts and refunds will follow if the student doesn’t have outstanding charges. Keep in mind that the GWPE is still required to graduate, and will be held online for the time being.