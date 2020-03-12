Updated: HSU Cancels Large Events and First Two Days of Classes After Spring Break

Third press release:

Humboldt State University acknowledges its important role in the North Coast in bringing thought-leaders, visitors, artists, musicians, and entertainers to campus and the local community. In an effort to mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19, HSU continues to assess the impact of hosting large events on campus. There is no one response that works for all events. HSU understands that each event is different. HSU leadership, consistent with CSU guidelines and guidance from local health officials, continues to assess events and their relationship to HSU’s core mission. This ongoing assessment looks at event outcomes and whether postponement or other alternative modalities (such as virtual) can be used, participants’ ability to travel, participants’ relationship to high-risk areas or populations, local health standards, size of the event, fiscal and opportunity costs related to the event, and any other unique campus contexts that warrant consideration. Subject to change, effective Saturday, March 14 until Friday, April 17 all on-campus large events (greater than 150 attendees) are suspended. Event planners will be asked to cancel, postpone, or use an alternative modality (virtual). Events after April 17 will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, with additional information and campus decisions made as more information becomes available. All HSU-sponsored athletic events are scheduled to continue. However, based on strong guidance from CCAA, events will now be “fan-less,” meaning there should be no fans at the events and only essential personnel are permitted for the event. The campus continues to assess the most appropriate guidelines for smaller events, and will communicate new guidelines when available. This is a difficult decision, but the University asks the community and event planners to support these efforts in trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Second press release:

Please consider staying in Humboldt during Spring Break.

If you leave during Spring Break, plan carefully about where you travel.

After Spring Break, classes, assignments, and exams are cancelled on March 23-24.

Instruction resumes as normal on March 25.

Spring Break is approaching, and Humboldt State University is encouraging students, faculty, and staff to consider staying in the area if possible during the time off. Services on campus will be expanded beyond the usual Spring Break offerings. In addition, faculty will be taking time following Spring Break to focus on preparing for changing the way we are teaching in case this becomes necessary. Classes, assignments, and exams will be cancelled for two days on March 23 and 24. Instruction will begin again on March 25. Although instruction is cancelled for two days (March 23 and 24), the University is still open and fully operational. Please watch for a faculty and student survey related to this. Staying in the area may not be possible for everyone. However, based on guidance from local and state health officials, doing so may help prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). You can learn more about how COVID-19 spreads from the Centers for Disease Control. Campus services and resources will be available to students during the break, including College Creek Marketplace, Giant's Cupboard, and the Student Recreation Center. The University is planning to provide programming and entertainment for students who stay in the area. Phone counseling will be available by calling 707.826.3236, as well. If you've purchased an HSU Homeward Bound ticket and decide to stay in the area, the University will issue refunds for your ticket. For a refund, please email Krista Paddock at krista.paddock@humboldt.edu. There is currently no community spread of COVID-19 in Humboldt County. There have been no cases of COVID-19 on campus. Because information about the virus is changing rapidly, please check your humboldt.edu email and HSU's COVID-19 websitefrequently during the break for announcements from HSU and California State University system. Don't forget there are basic steps you can take to protect yourself and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Stay home if you are sick or have a fever.

Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face and eyes, nose, mouth.

Routinely clean your home, particularly high touch surfaces like doorknobs.

Consider limiting attendance at optional large gatherings because this is where colds, flu, and other respiratory viral infections are spread.

It’s important to remember to treat each other with care, respect, and empathy as the virus continues to disrupt daily life. Please know that support and health and wellbeing services are available on campus. Students who would like to talk with a counselor can contact Counseling & Psychological Services in Student Health & Counseling at 707.826.3236 anytime. Staff or faculty seeking additional support may call the Employee Assistance Program at 707.443.7358.

First press release:

As we continue to monitor the rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the health and safety of our students, staff and faculty and the continuation of our educational operation comes first. On Friday, March 6th, a message was sent to faculty about maintaining educational continuity in the context of COVID-19. In the message, the Center for Teaching & Learning (CTL) detailed instructional continuity resources and those can be accessed on the Keep Teaching site. Please review the site if you have not already done so. Meanwhile, the Chancellor's Office (CO) has recently issued a recommendation to all CSU campuses that senior leadership should prepare delivery of courses and programs for non-face-to-face modalities, should the need arise. To comply with the CO's recommendation, Humboldt State University will cancel all state-side instruction for two days (Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24) to allow faculty time to prepare for non-face-to-face instruction should this become necessary. No exams or assignments can be due during this time. Instruction will resume on Wednesday, March 25. Preparing for this potential switch takes time and can't be done instantly. While two days isn't perfect, it allows faculty to avoid teaching and preparing for this shift at the same time. All faculty are expected to use these two days (March 23 and March 24) to engage in mandatory college and university-sponsored professional development, preparation meetings, and events to further prepare for instructional continuity of their courses (e.g., transitioning from face-to-face instruction to an alternative format that allows for the completion of the course learning outcomes). Lecturer faculty will receive a stipend for participating in the two-day mandatory professional development activities. A complete agenda and schedule of events is forthcoming. Although instruction is cancelled for two days (March 23 and 24), the University will remain open and fully operational. The CTL (LIB315) will remain open during spring break to work with faculty who desire to use this time to prepare for alternative modes of instruction. While this is available to faculty, there is no expectation of work during spring break week. Thank you for the "can-do" approach that faculty and staff have been taking to this very difficult and unpredictable situation. This evolving situation is disconcerting to many of us and we are all working diligently to adjust and communicate quickly as necessary. Thank you to the leadership of our University Senate in helping to clear the way for what may come next in instruction. We understand and appreciate all that you are doing and will continue to do for our students during this unprecedented time. Should you have any specific questions or concerns, you may contact your department chair or dean.