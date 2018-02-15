Lumberjacks of today meet Jacks of the past

Humboldt State University’s track and field team will kick off their season Feb. 17 with the Green & Gold Open, otherwise known as Alumni Weekend.

Both cross country and track & field will participate in this intrasquad scrimmage that is intended to prepare athletes for what is to come this season.

A special effort has been made to make this weekend more than just an open. Alumni are being welcomed back to participate in events such as a 60-meter dash, 4×400 meter relay and a pace-predicted mile.

“We have had a strong alumni base in the past,” head coach Sarah Ingram said. “So, we are trying to reconnect with those athletes now, and hopefully have them talk with our current athletes.”

The open will begin with a recognition announcement for the attending alumni and the five All-American award winners that graduated last year. The throwing events begin at 9 a.m. and the running events begin at 12:30 p.m. accordingly.

As part of the 2018 Alumni Weekend, activities off the track will be held around town as well. There will be a mingle mixer Friday night, an alumni-only bonfire Saturday evening after the meet and a breakfast at the Samoa Cookhouse Sunday morning.

Freshman Malachi Arthur is ready to get back on the track after his missed season from a knee injury during his senior year of high school.

“I’m pretty nervous,” Arthur said. “I haven’t ran a full competitive 400 (meter) in a long time, but I am also excited because I think I will do really well.”

Initially, this intrasquad scrimmage is meant to warm up and prepare the athletes as much as possible before their multi-event meet in Chico on Feb. 22 and 23. The following weekend, the whole team will travel to Turlock to compete in the Kim Duyst Invite hosted by California State University, Stanislaus.

Junior Brianna Simon is ready to achieve her goals this season after a redshirt year full of training and conditioning. Simon’s main event is the hammer throw, therefore she has been focusing on getting stronger with plenty of power lifting.

“Last year was a building season,” Simon said. “It’s like I came out of retirement, and I am definitely ready to get back out there and beat my personal record.”

Ingram and her athletes are excited to kick off this 2018 season and hope to achieve record breaking goals as well as receive more All-American awards this year.

“I am really excited that track season is almost here,” Ingram said. “When you actually get to compete on the track, it becomes a lot of fun. I think our athletes are really looking forward to that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

