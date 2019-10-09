HSU Students Cope With Power Outages

While students enjoy the time off of classes, outages act as wake up for emergency preparedness

Humboldt State University students are coping with the mass power outages that hit Humboldt just after midnight.

Kinesiology freshman Malik Bobino, who sat in the afternoon sun by the library circle, spent the day hiking. Nevertheless, Bobino said the outage was stressful.

“It’s just dead,” Bobino said of campus. “It’s like Mad Max.”

Bobino said that campus Wi-Fi is largely off, although he has been able to get signals in a few small areas.

Zoology freshman Jeanette Carini said she has mostly lounged around in the dorms.

“I slept a lot because there wasn’t much to do,” Carini said.

The view of Humboldt State University from 14th Street. | File photo by Lauren Shea

While Carini spent time catching up on lost sleep, Wildlife freshman Max Manson said the time off school is relieving.

“It’s nice not having classes today,” Manson said.

However, Manson also confirmed that, aside from the door keycard locks, all power to the dorms it shut off. Hot water is not available in the dorms, as electric water heaters are off as well.



Manson and Carini both noted that food has been hard to come by, as the lines to the J stretch out the doors and down the stairs.

As the PG&E outage affecting over 800,000 California customers enters its first official night, no definite date is set for the return of electricity.

HSU student Max Blaettler said they slept in until 3 p.m. and went to the J at 4 p.m., where they enjoyed a free barbecue dinner.

“It was alright,” Blaettler said. “And it was free.”

However, reporting by Lost Coast Outpost has suggested that power could return as early as tomorrow, if high winds die down and PG&E finds no damage to transmission lines.

At HSU, students said they have already learned prepare better for next time.

“Next time we’ll stock up,” Manson said.

“Definitely have supplies,” Bobino said. “Like back-up chargers.”