Update: Road to Recruitment and Retention

HSU opts for local scholarships over new residence hall

Humboldt State University originally had plans to build a new residence hall, but with enrollment declining, Vice President of Enrollment Management Jason Meriwether decided to invest in scholarships for students living on campus instead.

“With enrollment down, we are not in a position to build a new building anytime soon using the traditional path,” Meriwether said in an email. “So, instead of sitting on the money, I wanted to reinvest the funds in our students.”

Over the last five years, HSU housing has been saving to put a 10% down payment on a new residence hall, according to Meriwether.

Instead, Meriwether reallocated the savings to the $1,000 a year, four-year scholarships for all HSU students that live on campus, beginning fall 2020. Announced Nov. 3, the scholarship is one part of HSU’s plans to improve enrollment and retention.

In the last month, HSU has announced three different scholarships. Two of them will be funded by donors, while the housing scholarships will be funded with the housing reserves.

“Within the limits and scope of how we may use housing dollars, the best and most strategic and student-first option was to create these scholarships,” Meriwether said.

