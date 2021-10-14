Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Spotify

Goodbye writing proficiency exam

The Graduate Writing Proficiency Exam is no longer required for HSU graduation
Translate

Share This Post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on email
Share on reddit

On the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 8, students that registered for the Graduate Writing Proficiency Exam (GWPE) received a notification that this long standing graduation requirement was removed from Humboldt State.

Instituted in the 1970s, this 100-minute exam stood in the way of graduating seniors for the better half of the last century. This requirement was a way for California State University campuses to validate the writing aptitude of its students.

Before the announcement was made, students were obligated to register for the exam after completing 60 units and a general education written communication course. In making this decision, Humboldt State administration has signaled that the academic expectations it has for students have developed past the need for a short exam testing competency.

More information regarding the fees associated with the GWPE is set to be released next week, along with a formal announcement. Until then, students that were anticipating registering for the test can pocket the $32 registration fee. Those who paid already can expect to receive more information about their fees later this week.

With midterms quickly approaching and finals on the horizon, another check can be marked off the long to-do list for graduating seniors.

More Stories

Seasonal depression meal ideas

Fall is finally upon us and you know what that means. The shelves have been restocked with pumpkin spice everything, but left behind on those shelves is your summertime self esteem because guess what else is here, seasonal depression. Don’t

Lindsey Graul Thursday, October 14, 2021

Savage Henry hosts 10th annual comedy festival

This past weekend marked the tenth annual Savage Henry Comedy Festival, drawing in over 100 comedians from in and out of the area for a three-day festival with almost 40 shows in ten different venues. The Savage Henry comedy club

Sophia Escudero Thursday, October 14, 2021

Say YES to Volunteering

Get involved with the Potowot food garden and the on-campus knitting circle

Ruby Guillette Thursday, October 14, 2021

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Spotify

© 2020 The Lumberjack