Day of solidarity for the greater HSU community

Staff and students invited to a day of healing

By: Andrew Butler

Waking up on the first day of the semester with a hundred tasks and no answers, many miles from home in small town Arcata, can make the most sturdy of students anxious. If that’s not enough, there’s a change of presidency Friday, Jan. 20.

While the inauguration marks the end of an election process that divided many Americans, Humboldt State is using the day as an opportunity to bring the community together. This “Day of Solidarity” event will be held throughout Friday in several different campus locations.

HSU’s Educational Opportunities Program will be facilitating a host of campus-wide and day long events geared toward ensuring students continue to feel safe and respected during the inaugural process.

When the Obamas leave and the Trumps set up shop, many HSU students may feel some sort of a bowling ball-like mass in the top of their chest and then squint blurry-eyed as it drops all the way down during Trumps procession through the D.C. streets.

Whether your chest hurts because Obama is leaving or because you feel misunderstood as a Trump supporter, Friday is bound to be a day full of emotion and two-ply tissue.

Starting in the Kate Buchanan room at 1 p.m., students will be invited to enjoy free massages, food, meditation and other relaxation methods. Later in the day, students and staff of HSU are invited to the Great Hall for an open mic event. Students are urged to respectfully talk about their feelings and thoughts going into the new presidency.