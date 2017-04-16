Tips from backpack seminar for students

Video by | Andre Hascall

Senior Outdoor Adventure Recreation Administration major, Dillon Travis knows a thing or two about backpacking. He works with Center Activities at HSU, and on April 4th he ran a backpacking seminar in the Rec and Wellness center on Campus.

The big reason for this seminar are the upcoming backpacking trips for HSU students. These students will be backpacking the lost coast from the 7th through the 9th.

There is a plethora of areas to go backpacking at nearby, Travis pointed out locations such as Lost Coast, Redwood National park and the Shasta Trinity Forest to name a few. “I would suggest calling the rangers at each park to get up to date info,” Travis said. “ It’s always a good idea to bring a partner if you haven’t gone before, or go with a guide.”