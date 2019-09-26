Artist Feature: Taylor Bruzza

Art is more than just another form of expression, it’s a lifeline

Taylor Bruzza is a studio art major at Humboldt State University whose love for creating art can be traced back to when she was first able to hold a pencil. Bruzza enjoys painting, making jewelry and drawing. She uses a wide range of mediums including ink, watercolors and colored pencils, but she predominately dabbles with acrylic paints. She takes inspiration from nature as she often creates art pieces involving biological and hyper-realistic forms.