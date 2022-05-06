Athlete’s outperform at decathlon￼

by Carlos Pedraza

The Cal Poly Humboldt Track and Field team participated in the Stanislaus State Multi-Event from Thursday April 7 to Saturday April 9. The team participated in over 10 different events, all of which were multi-day involving different events form the high jump to javelins. Some of the Cal Poly Humboldt athletes were able to make the podium for first and third place.

In preparation for the event, athletes have been training for months. Sophomore Gracie Kasberger participated in the heptathlon, and spent a long time practicing.

“We have been training since August,” Kasberger said. “As a multi I practice seven days a week focusing on different events each day.”

The training paid off for Kasberger, since she was able to win first place on the first day of the Stanislaus State Multi-Event.

One of the participants was junior Travis Allen who participated in multiple events during the decathlon. With the COVID-19 restrictions being rolled back, the athletes were able to get more training time and interact with each other more openly.

“We got more time to develop chemistry as a team and with coaches,” Allen said.

This team support was shown by the athletes staying after their events to support each other. Kasberger mentioned she would compete for three hours but would stay on the field to support Allen until 5 p.m. when the event ended for the day.

Intense training and camaraderie in the track and field team pushed them to perform well this semester. Both Allen and Kasberger outperformed their previous records. The track and field will participate in several more away games before the end of the spring semester.