The strike doesn’t dismiss you, I do; why some Cal Poly Humboldt professors didn’t join the strike

by Eli Farrington

This Monday marked the beginning of what was projected to be a week-long statewide strike throughout California State University (CSU) campuses, with professors and faculty from every CSU engaging in protest for better pay and working conditions. However, some professors at the Cal Poly Humboldt campus chose to refrain from participating despite a request from the California Faculty Association (CFA) for all faculty members to strike.

According to the CFA website, the union had a better chance of success if every faculty member in the CSU system participated in a strike. However, any faculty member who chose to participate could not be fired, dismissed or punished in any way by the administration. So, why did some professors choose not to strike?

Economics professor Beth Wilson is not in the CFA union, having canceled her membership in Dec. 2023 during several strikes across other CSU campuses.

“I think that the union is absolutely wrong,” Wilson said. “The university does not have a bunch of extra money; they have already cut several programs, and they’re going to cut more.The Chancellor’s office has come out with a list that is from a data perspective, and it’s the same metric for all CSUs regardless of size. We’re a smaller campus, so we have more programs [in danger of being cut] on this list.”

According to Wilson, the Chancellor’s office has used this list for program elimination, and worries that Cal Poly Humboldt would look very different in the future if the union priced themselves out of the market by demanding a 12% raise rather than accepting the CSU’s original offer of 5%. She is wary about the impact this could have on her department and her students in the coming years, and wants to prioritize their education over her own financial gain.

“A 12% increase is ridiculous,” Wilson said. “It is way too high. A 5% increase is reasonable, and it is not a pay cut. We have not had annual inflation of 5% and we’ve had prices that have come back down again, so the idea that we need 12% to keep pace with inflation is factually incorrect.”

Many professors and faculty viewed the CSU’s 5% offer as offensively inadequate considering the $12 billion dollars that the chancellor and management have been stockpiling as reserves, according to the CFA’s strike FAQ page.

Despite Wilson’s insistence that a 12% increase was an unreasonably large demand for the union to make, an independent report on CSU finance titled, “Financial Analysis of the California State University System,” by Howard Bunsis, Professor of Accounting at Eastern Michigan University, found that the CFA’s request could be fulfilled using existing annual surpluses without dipping into the CSU system’s reserve funds. It also explains how a 12% raise was an acceptable amount given current and predicted California inflation rates, as well as statewide raises in tuition and cost of living.

According to the CFA, CSU management recently voted in favor of a 34% tuition increase over the course of the next five years and imposed a $2 monthly parking fee increase on faculty. All the while Cal Poly Humboldt created a $100 on-campus housing application fee for new students. Coincidentally, campus presidents saw an increase in pay of up to 29%. According to the CalMatters website, CSU Chancellor Mildred Garcia herself received a 27% pay increase July of 2023, upped to a $795,000 base salary, along with monthly allowances for automobiles and housing.

A professor, who chose to go by John Doe, for personal safety reasons stated that they were in favor of the strike and the CFA’s demands, but chose not to participate because of the timing and impact on student success.

“My reason for not striking is, that with the classes I have, it’s too much of an impact on the students,” Doe said. “The timing is very poor for the scheduling that I have for my classes, and so it’s not fair to the students to force everyone to stop for a week and then play catch-up all the way through to the final.”

This professor made the decision to continue teaching despite supporting the strike, but they still had many problems with the way the campus is managed.

“I believe the workloads are excessive relative to other universities that I’ve taught at,” Doe said. “There’s a lot of chaos and instability that’s introduced when you have a system where a lot of non-full time instructors are brought on to fill in holes in the schedule. It creates chaos for the departments and the individuals, so I’m fully in support of additional wages and an increase to a living wage.”

Many professors without a PhD and a full-time contract are struggling to afford the cost of living and make ends meet. With salary adjustments that don’t match the current inflation rates, they worry about their ability to afford adequate healthcare and save for retirement.

Another faculty member who refrained from striking was Dr. Cynthia M. Le Doux-Bloom, a Cal Poly Humboldt Fisheries Biology & Oceanography lecturer. She is not currently a CFA member, but she strongly supported all of her union member colleagues in their right to strike and believes that CSU instructors, librarians, coaches and other faculty are truly underpaid. She felt conflicted on whether or not she should join the strike, but ultimately chose against it and backed up her decision with two main reasons in an email.

“First of all, I am not a CFA union member, nor have I ever been during my five years here at CPH [Cal Poly Humboldt] because, until very recently, I was not teaching every semester; hence, joining a union that I may or may not be a member of every 15 weeks seemed highly unusual,” Le Doux-Bloom said. “I was a member of the California Association of Professional Scientists (CAPS) union for over two decades. I support unions and may join CFA now that I seem to be teaching year-round. Secondly, our students (or their parents or someone else) are paying [around] $15,000/semester to attend CPH [Cal Poly Humboldt]. Semesters include 15 weeks of instruction, which equates to paying $1,000/week or $250/day.”

Le Doux-Bloom hoped that her colleagues could appreciate and respect her path even if they disagreed with it. She loves being an instructor and truly wants what’s best for her students.

“I cannot stomach penalizing my students’ learning (which they prepaid prior to knowing about the strike) to increase my income,” Le Doux-Bloom said. “Each of our students paid $1,000 this week to support the strike, but were given no choice about their loss of instructional time. This is on top of the ongoing tuition increases, larger classes, reduced services, dilapidated facilities and antiquated equipment. My beef is not with my students, it’s with CSU’s top-heavy administration and administrator salaries.”